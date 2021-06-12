IG Gold (IGG) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. IG Gold has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $44,179.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058661 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022380 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

