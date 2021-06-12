IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Update

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 394,300 shares, a growth of 400.4% from the May 13th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGGGF opened at $1.46 on Friday. IGG has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47.

IGG Company Profile

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

