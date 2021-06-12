IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.56. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$44.56, with a volume of 515,648 shares changing hands.

IGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$10.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.08.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0399999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,853.40.

IGM Financial Company Profile (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.