Ignition (IC) Market Cap Reaches $91,053.13

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Ignition has a market cap of $91,053.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ignition has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,792.70 or 1.00471191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00062423 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000928 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009450 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,438,294 coins and its circulating supply is 1,425,121 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

