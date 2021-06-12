Ignition (IC) Price Tops $0.0642

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $91,466.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,767.15 or 0.99960550 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00032725 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00064043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000991 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009419 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,438,460 coins and its circulating supply is 1,425,287 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

