iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.19). iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of ($1.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iHeartMedia.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after buying an additional 1,635,582 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,291 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after buying an additional 1,243,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after buying an additional 2,151,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $25.42.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

