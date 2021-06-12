IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.50% of IHS Markit worth $616,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

INFO stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

