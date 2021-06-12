Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the May 13th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ilika in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ILIKF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.55. 115,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08. Ilika has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

