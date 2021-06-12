Illuvium (ILV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.43 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $31.43 million and approximately $923,388.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $48.19 or 0.00135233 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00159156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00196350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.01151765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,534.19 or 0.99722870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.