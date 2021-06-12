Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Update

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, an increase of 224.5% from the May 13th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,596,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ILUS stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. 14,076,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,462,951. Ilustrato Pictures International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc develops feature theatrical films for international release. The company develops films to be financed and distributed in China by Chinese production companies. It primarily operates in Hong Kong. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

