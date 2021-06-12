ImageCoin (IMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $281,568.12

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. ImageCoin has a market cap of $281,568.12 and approximately $132,477.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 83.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,212,731 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

