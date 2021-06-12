IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) and Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Financial Contrast

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) and Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IMARA and Zogenix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMARA N/A N/A -$41.36 million ($3.53) -2.42 Zogenix $13.64 million 74.47 -$209.38 million ($3.88) -4.69

IMARA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zogenix. Zogenix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IMARA and Zogenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMARA N/A -62.96% -59.19% Zogenix -917.30% -60.93% -37.31%

Risk and Volatility

IMARA has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zogenix has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of IMARA shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of IMARA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Zogenix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IMARA and Zogenix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMARA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zogenix 0 1 4 0 2.80

IMARA currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 309.36%. Zogenix has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 224.18%. Given IMARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IMARA is more favorable than Zogenix.

Summary

IMARA beats Zogenix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases. It is also developing MT1621, an investigational therapy for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder called thymidine kinase 2 deficiency. Zogenix, Inc. has a collaboration with Tevard Biosciences for the research, development and commercialization of novel gene therapies for Dravet Syndrome and other genetic epilepsies. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

