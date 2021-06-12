IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the May 13th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ISVLF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 145,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,502. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.60. IMPACT Silver has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.98.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
