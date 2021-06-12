IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the May 13th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISVLF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 145,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,502. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.60. IMPACT Silver has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company also owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

