Incent 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $321,068.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Incent coin can now be purchased for $0.0995 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $321,068.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058381 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00170649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00196210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.69 or 0.01119965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,586.36 or 1.00217155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

