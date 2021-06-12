Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Up 336.4% in May

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 336.4% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,617,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IMII remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 706,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. Inception Mining has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Get Inception Mining alerts:

Inception Mining Company Profile

Inception Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession, is which located in southern Honduras.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.