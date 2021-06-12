Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) Short Interest Up 336.4% in May

Inception Mining, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 336.4% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,617,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IMII remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 706,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. Inception Mining has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
Inception Mining Company Profile
