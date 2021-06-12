Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,967 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Incyte stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Incyte’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

