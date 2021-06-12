Indexed Finance (NDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $147,043.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $5.83 or 0.00016197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $4.98 million and $147,043.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00057987 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00176094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.05 or 0.00194591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.49 or 0.01115346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,096.89 or 1.00276688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

