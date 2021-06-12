Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Infinera worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $31,570,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 952,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $6,994,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $5,345,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 611,572 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,748. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.15.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

