Infinitecoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,557.00 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $16.00 million and approximately $2,557.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.