Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Cut to GBX 494 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 494 ($6.45) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 580.88 ($7.59).

INF stock opened at GBX 543.20 ($7.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 559.20. Informa has a one year low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a one year high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.21.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

