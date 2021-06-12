ING Groep NV Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,573,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,253 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,167 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,520 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,664,000 after acquiring an additional 885,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

Shares of TME stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

