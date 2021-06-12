Ink (INK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $570,261.04

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 46% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $570,261.04 and approximately $1,068.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00058768 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00173682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00196229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.58 or 0.01137431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,714.70 or 0.99669766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.