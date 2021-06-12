Ink One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,487.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $515,230.01 and $1,487.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00158080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00195968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.52 or 0.01149013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,605.53 or 0.99900953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002701 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.