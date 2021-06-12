InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

INMD opened at $92.06 on Friday. InMode has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $93.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in InMode by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,032 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,290 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $10,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

