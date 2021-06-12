InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on INNV. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $3,534,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $12,895,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $5,137,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $11,082,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $2,579,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02. InnovAge has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that InnovAge will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

