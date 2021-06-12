Innovation Blockchain Payment Hits Market Capitalization of $11.33 Million (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and $97,137.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00061515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00022423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.00791718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.90 or 0.08340846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00086994 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,469,371 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the exchanges listed above.

