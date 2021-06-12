INO COIN Price Reaches $3.53 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. INO COIN has a market cap of $634.91 million and approximately $135,356.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00009856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00061746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.94 or 0.00790611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.77 or 0.08418602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00086921 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

