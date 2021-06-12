InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 69.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $192,478.02 and $7.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.98 or 0.00459038 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003688 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016471 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.77 or 0.01167934 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,486,152 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

