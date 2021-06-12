Insider Selling: Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Insider Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) insider George Craig Shapiro sold 150,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $22,500.00.

On Friday, May 28th, George Craig Shapiro sold 140,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, George Craig Shapiro sold 225,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $47,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, George Craig Shapiro sold 150,100 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $43,529.00.

OTCMKTS BPSR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,824. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

