Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Sells 3,612 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08.

Aldo John Pagliari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of Snap-on stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78.

Shares of SNA traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.88. The stock had a trading volume of 481,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,699. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.10 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Snap-on by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $20,753,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

