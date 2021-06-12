Insider Selling: TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Sells 499,000 Shares of Stock

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Mark E. Jones Iii sold 499,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$129,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,815,346 shares in the company, valued at C$2,291,989.96.

Mark E. Jones Iii also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Mark E. Jones Iii sold 39,000 shares of TriStar Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$10,530.00.

Shares of TSG stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.26. The company had a trading volume of 540,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,086. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$59.79 million and a PE ratio of 52.00. TriStar Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.47.

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

