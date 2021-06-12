InsurAce Hits Market Capitalization of $15.57 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00003873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a total market cap of $15.57 million and $879,283.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00169472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00195957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.75 or 0.01125751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,684.44 or 0.99991112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

