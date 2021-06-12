Insured Finance (INFI) Price Tops $0.0569 on Top Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $45,258.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057955 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00161583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00196219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.68 or 0.01163586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,815.17 or 1.00739296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,156,498 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

