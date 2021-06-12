Insureum (ISR) Price Tops $0.0218 on Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. Insureum has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $144,921.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.44 or 0.00781739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.20 or 0.08262894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00086617 BTC.

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

