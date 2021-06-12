INT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.20 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One INT coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, INT has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. INT has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $1.20 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00103352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00022012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.07 or 0.00791214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.71 or 0.08376243 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

