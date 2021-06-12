Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $2,653,200.00. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 11,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $901,280.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,846 shares of company stock worth $45,832,508 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

