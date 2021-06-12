Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,400

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

ICP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,865.80 ($24.38).

Shares of ICP stock opened at GBX 2,289 ($29.91) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,069. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,319 ($30.30).

In related news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total transaction of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,997 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

