InterMetro Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTO) Short Interest Update

InterMetro Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IMTO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14. InterMetro Communications has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.28.

About InterMetro Communications

InterMetro Communications, Inc provides voice and data communication services in the United States. It owns and operates a national, private, and proprietary voice-over Internet Protocol (VoIP) network infrastructure. The company provides carrier services, such as toll-free, origination, access, and termination services; and retail services comprising pre-paid long distance products.

