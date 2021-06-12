International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 955,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

IP opened at $63.65 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

