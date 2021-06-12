Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Reaches $7.95 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $61.60 or 0.00172311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.95 billion and $339.45 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 41.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00058503 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00197332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.67 or 0.01140261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,696.61 or 0.99844333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,540,695 coins and its circulating supply is 128,985,798 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.