Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $829.28.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $864.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $829.52. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $543.03 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

