Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $864.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.03 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $829.52. The company has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

