Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 78.3% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

