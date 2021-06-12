Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter.

