Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Down 65.3% in May

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VPV stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $239,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

