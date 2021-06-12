Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Down 65.3% in May

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VPV stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $13.45.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
