Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,864,000 after acquiring an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $341.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $231.47 and a 52 week high of $342.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

