Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Up 225.1% in May

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 225.1% from the May 13th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE VVR opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 570,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 72,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.