Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.26 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.18.

