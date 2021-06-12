Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the May 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.
