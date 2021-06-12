Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the May 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 937.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

