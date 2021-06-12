InvestDigital (IDT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $69,427.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $440,898.03 and $69,427.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00061002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00021454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.94 or 0.00790046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.67 or 0.08307521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00086017 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 125,744,453 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

